Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Youth ends life, five others attempt suicide

National

October 23, 2019

FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide at Khayaban Colony. Umar Israr ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment. Meanwhile, Ali Raza of Bhowana, Hina of Chak 229, Zainab Bibi of Chak 266, M Shahzad of Faisalabad and Sumaira Qaisar attempted suicide over domestic issues. They were rushed to various hospitals in critical conditions.

