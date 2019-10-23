Youth ends life, five others attempt suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide at Khayaban Colony. Umar Israr ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment. Meanwhile, Ali Raza of Bhowana, Hina of Chak 229, Zainab Bibi of Chak 266, M Shahzad of Faisalabad and Sumaira Qaisar attempted suicide over domestic issues. They were rushed to various hospitals in critical conditions.
FAISALABAD: A youth committed suicide at Khayaban Colony. Umar Israr ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment. Meanwhile, Ali Raza of Bhowana, Hina of Chak 229, Zainab Bibi of Chak 266, M Shahzad of Faisalabad and Sumaira Qaisar attempted suicide over domestic issues. They were rushed to various hospitals in critical conditions.