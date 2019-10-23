Politicians say...: Deal with Nawaz on humanitarian grounds

LAHORE: Voicing concern over the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the political leadership has urged the Imran government to act wisely and handle this matter on humanitarian grounds instead of showing negligence.

Some of the leaders also demanded fair probe into the matter and stated that the government should have taken pre-emptive measures to avoid any untoward occurrence for a person who is in custody.

Talking to The News, former Punjab governor and PML-N senior leader Rafique Rajwana said what happened to the former prime minister was the result of sheer negligence of the government whereas the attitude of the representatives of the government has also been shocking. He said the statement of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has come as a shock for PML-N supporters whose leader is combating health issues in custody. He said the government should at least show morality and respect for politicians and promote a culture of respect for every individual, devoid of any political lining. Rajwana, who is also a legal expert, went on to say that in his opinion, Nawaz Sharif in the given circumstances is now entitled to suspension of sentence by the court where his appeal is pending. Awami National Party senior leader Shahi Syed, while talking to The News, voiced concern on the health of Nawaz and grilled the present rulers for negligence and crossing all limits of political victimization. Shahi Syed, who also served as a senator, said the “selected prime minister” in his visit to the US had shown will to switch off the air conditioner of Nawaz in Jail and now it seems he is after his life. He prayed for the health of the former prime minister and called for probe into the incident. Former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said it is the responsibility of the government to take pre-emptive measures so that no untoward incident could occur. Durrani, who served as federal minister in the era of Pervez Musharraf, stated that while handling prisoners, it should be kept in mind that he is also related to somebody. “A prisoner may be somebody’s father, brother or son, the case should be dealt on humanitarian grounds,” he said, adding that Nawaz is not only the former prime minister but is also on the list of senior citizens. Dealing with his case; care, dignity and respect should be followed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, senior PML-N leader and parliamentarian, said all steps of the government prove that there has been a planned move to sabotage the health of the former PM. She said the entire nation is now aware of the nefarious designs of the government and warned rulers to mend their ways.