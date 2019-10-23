Face saving can be given to Fazl: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that face saving can be given to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.“Fazlur Rehman for the first time is going to lead all political parties. I am in contact with Shahbaz Sharif,” the minister said while talking to the media persons here. He said he has already advised Fazlur Rehman that this is not the time for protest. “Fazlur Rehman is just full of hot air. We will burst his bubble,” he said. Sheikh Rashid said the general public could not be left at the mercy of armed insurgents and barbarians and that the law would take its course if law and order situation was created by the (JUI-F) in the planned anti-government agitation on Oct 27. Speaking about the gravity of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the minister remarked that Pakistan has been facing intense challenges at the borders. At this time undeclared war is ongoing (at the borders). We can’t remain silent on the statements of Modi,” he said.

