October 23, 2019

The bright side?

Newspost

 
This refers to the article ‘Wandering in a wilderness’ by Ghazi Salahuddin. I advise the writer to be positive. According to him, 44 percent of children in Pakistan are stunted. That means 56 percent of children are not stunted. And not to worry, only 25 million children are out of school. That leaves more than a hundred million who do go to school.

There are other good things to write about, like the very low number of people killed by dengue fever (only a couple of hundred so far), while the hard-working prime minister of the country is mediating to end the war in Yemen to make life easier for us.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

