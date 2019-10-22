PTI announces new organisational structure sans Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday formally announced the new organisational structure sans Sindh, after getting approval from the party Chairman Imran Khan.

According to a notification, issued to this effect by PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, organisational structures had been established at the regional level in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. However, consultations are under way currently for creation of regions in Sindh province.

Niazi explained in a statement, released by the party’s Central Media Department, that organisational structure had been thrashed out after prior approval from PTI chairman and through a consultative process.

He said that the development had taken place with a view to transfer of power down to the lower level and the implementation process had been kicked off. According to the notification, Punjab had been divided into three regions, consisting of North Punjab, Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been divided into four regions, namely Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Southern Pakhtunkhwa.

Saifullah Niazi pointed out that as per the procedure laid down in the party constitution, following the formation of the National Council, approval of the proposed amendment would be obtained.

Regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the party decided to establish one region, consisting of all the divisions, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan will comprise of all its divisions. Moreover, the party chairman had also approved organisational structure of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Therefore, the three constituencies of the federal capital will be part of the Islamabad region. PTI, which has for the first time formed government in the Centre with the support of its allies.