Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan made SC judge

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan on Monday took oath as Judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice (CJ) Asif Saeed Khan administered the oath of office to Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Judge Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony. With the elevation of Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, the strength of the judges of the apex court has come to 17 including the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

