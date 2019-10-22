Govt doesn’t want to make Fazl a hero by arresting him: Shibli

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz on Monday said that government did not want Maulana Fazlur Rehman to "become a hero" by arresting him.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself wants to be arrested so he can become a hero. The government does not want to give Maulana so much importance by arresting him," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator said on Monday. "Steps, in accordance with the law, will be taken to maintain law and order situation," Faraz said.

Senator Faraz further said that the cracks among opposition parties have become obvious by the cancellation of a meeting between Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the JUI-F delegation, which was called to initiate negotiations between the government and JUI-F.

Shibli Faraz also predicted that the upcoming 'Azadi March' announced by Fazlur Rehman was doomed to fail and added that the JUI-F leader "should consider what would happen afterwards". "Maulana Fazlur Rehman's politics will end if the sit-in fails," Faraz warned.