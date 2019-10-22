One killed in firing by Khassadar in Jamrud

JAMRUD: One person was killed and another sustained injuries when the Khassadar personnel fired at a vehicle in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district, sources said. A vehicle was crossing the Havaldari Checkpost when the Khassadar personnel opened fire on it. One person identified as Zahir Shah was killed on the spot while the driver, Anwar, sustained injuries.