Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

One killed in firing by Khassadar in Jamrud

National

October 22, 2019

JAMRUD: One person was killed and another sustained injuries when the Khassadar personnel fired at a vehicle in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district, sources said. A vehicle was crossing the Havaldari Checkpost when the Khassadar personnel opened fire on it. One person identified as Zahir Shah was killed on the spot while the driver, Anwar, sustained injuries.

