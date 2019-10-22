Trade ties with Portugal to be promoted: Elahi

LAHORE: A five-member delegation of Portugal headed by Director of Portugal Mission Dr Jose Carlos Calazan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here Monday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. According to a press release, the Speaker informed the guests about the assembly structure, parliamentary traditions and its Rules of Procedure. Discussion also took place during the meeting on promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries and consensus reached on boosting contacts among their people.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan highly valued its mutual cooperation and bilateral relations with Portugal. He expressed the desire that these relations be further expanded at parliamentary, trade and economic levels.

Dr Calazan said that Portugal wanted to promote cooperation with Pakistan in trade, information technology, education and other fields because both countries could have useful results by increasing cooperation.