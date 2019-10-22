close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Power project workers stage protest in Hazara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: The labourers working on 830 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower Project on Monday staged protest to demand rights under national and international labour laws. The labourers, who had halted work on the dam being built at Kunhar River in Kaghan valley some four days ago, took out a rally and marched on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road for many hours.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan