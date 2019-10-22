Power project workers stage protest in Hazara

MANSEHRA: The labourers working on 830 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower Project on Monday staged protest to demand rights under national and international labour laws. The labourers, who had halted work on the dam being built at Kunhar River in Kaghan valley some four days ago, took out a rally and marched on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road for many hours.