Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan made SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan on Monday took oath as Judge of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice (CJ) Asif Saeed Khan administered the oath of office to Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Judge Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court.

Judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

With the elevation of Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, the strength of the judges of the apex court has come to 17 including the CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.