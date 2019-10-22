Five booked for hurling threats at doctor

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police booked five persons for allegedly hurling threats at a doctor to close his hospital in Drazinda area on Monday, police said.

Dr Nisar Khan reported to the police that the accused, Said Mir, Salah Mir, Khudai Mir, Farooq and Bakhtay arrived at his hospital and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not close his hospital.The police registered the case against the accused under relevant sections of the law and started investigation. The motive behind hurling threats was stated to be a property dispute.