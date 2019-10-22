LHC to hear plea against JUI-F protest today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday fixed petition against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) anti-government protest Azadi March for hearing today (Tuesday).

The plaintiff has adopted the stance that constitutional government could not be dissolved before completing its five-year tenure. The JUI-F’s Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March, the plea claimed.

The petitioner demanded the court take up the case and stop JUI-F’s private army from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital.