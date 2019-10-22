LHC to hear plea against JUI-F protest today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday fixed petition against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) anti-government protest Azadi March for hearing today (Tuesday).
The plaintiff has adopted the stance that constitutional government could not be dissolved before completing its five-year tenure. The JUI-F’s Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March, the plea claimed.
The petitioner demanded the court take up the case and stop JUI-F’s private army from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital.
