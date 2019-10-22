Aisam, Gonzalez reach Swiss Indoors Basil quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the quarterfinals of Swiss Indoors Basil in Switzerland on Monday.

The pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 52nd and 61st, respectively, defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas from Spain and Dusan Lajovic from Serbia 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of men’s doubles category. Aisam and Gonzalez overpowered the pair of Divij Sharan from India and Artem Sitak from New Zealand 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 in the qualifying finals.