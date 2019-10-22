close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez reach Swiss Indoors Basil quarters

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the quarterfinals of Swiss Indoors Basil in Switzerland on Monday.

The pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 52nd and 61st, respectively, defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas from Spain and Dusan Lajovic from Serbia 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of men’s doubles category. Aisam and Gonzalez overpowered the pair of Divij Sharan from India and Artem Sitak from New Zealand 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 in the qualifying finals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports