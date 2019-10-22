Female students clinch top positions in BA exams

Karachi University on Monday declared the result of the Annual Examination 2018 for the Bachelors of Arts Part-II for both external and regular candidates, female candidates clinching all three top positions.

According to Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, as many as 6, 556 candidates were registered. Of them, 6, 243 students appeared in the papers, while 508 candidates were declared passed in first division, 1, 691 in second division and seven candidates managed to clear their exams with third division. The overall pass percentage was 35.45.

The gazette shows that Urooj Fatima obtained 788 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and clinched the first position, Soofia Haq received 770 marks and secured the second position, and Warda Kalsoom bagged 748 marks for the third position.