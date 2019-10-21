Doors of negotiations never closed in democracy: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that doors of negotiation are never closed in democracy. He said this while talking to journalists here on Sunday. He said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman was an intelligent politician, who would take decision in favour and interest of the country. He said that the government had taken strong initiatives on diplomatic level which were not taken by any government in the past. He said that recent United Nations Security Council meeting was held on the Kashmir issue after 50 years. He said that some people feel so much pain whenever the country comes on the track of progress. He said that these people were those who looted the country. He said that inner circulated deficit had been reduced due to good policies of the government.