Claim of hitting alleged terror camps: Telling lies doesn’t befit Indian army chief

ISPR Director General Gen Asif invites Indian embassy to take any foreign diplomat or media to prove it on ground; says such claims being made to suit vested domestic interests

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Sunday belied Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s claim of destroying three alleged terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"The Indian COAS statement claiming destruction of three alleged camps in AJK is disappointing, as he holds a very responsible appointment," he said on tweeted. He maintained that there were no camps let alone targeting them.

Gen Ghafoor offered the Indian embassy in Pakistan to take any foreign diplomat or media to prove it on ground.

He said the propensity of false by senior Indian military leadership especially since the Pulwama incident was detrimental to peace in the region saying such claims by the Indian Army were being made to suit the vested domestic interests.

“This is against professional military ethos,” he said.

The Indian army chief in a statement on Sunday claimed destruction of three alleged terrorist camps across the LoC in Azad Kashmir.