JUI-F cancels talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F cancelled dialogue with the government after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed its serious reservations over the solo flight of JUI-F for starting the dialogue with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Following the PPP’s serious reservations, the Rehbar Committee of the opposition is to meet today (Monday) at the residence of convener of Rehbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani to decide either to accept the government’s dialogue offer or not.

Earlier, the meeting of Rehbar Committee was scheduled to be held on Tuesday but now it was rescheduled to meet today (Monday).

Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday contacted PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari and informed him about the scheduled meeting of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The sources said Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari conveyed the serious reservations of the PPP about the solo flight of JUI-F saying that being a part of the APC, the JUI-F should have taken all the parties into confidence before such a decision. The sources said during the conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari suggested convening the meeting of Rehbar Committee of opposition after the PPP’s reservations. Therefore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman directed Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to cancel the meeting with Sadiq Sanjrani till the decision of the Rehbar Committee. It was decided that all the decisions of the opposition would be made collectively in line with joint declaration of All Parties Conference (APC), which says all opposition parties to follow Rahbar Committee decisions; committee meets tomorrow

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the government had formed a committee to hold talks with him, but he would not hold talks with the rulers.

Talking to journalists here, the Maulana, said all the opposition parties would follow the decision made by the Rehbar Committee. “A government, which does not have legal authority, can’t talk about the implementation of the constitution and law,” he argued. The Maulana said that there was no doubt that the opposition was now on one platform. He said that he did not want collision among the state institutions. He said that the targets of all the opposition parties are same and therefore, decision would also be common.

He added that preparations for the Azadi March and sit-in were in full swing. He added that the government was afraid of the Ansar-ul-Islam, the party's volunteer organisation. “We have no quarrel with any organisation and neither is it our intention. But we want to rid the country of the wrong policies of the incumbent rulers,” he added.

He said the Ansarul Islam had been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan. “The government is afraid of the Azadi March and taking such steps in desperation,” he added. The Maulana said that they were not afraid of the threats by the ministers. “We are ready to render every sacrifice for the country,” he added.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief also addressed Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference at Eidgah, which was attended by a large number of people. He vowed to foil all conspiracies against the madrassas.

Citing sources, Geo News reported a meeting of the Rahbar Committee has been called for October 22 (tomorrow).

Sources further said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman decided to hand over the decision of talks with the government with Rahbar Committee after discussion with opposition leaders.

Sources claim, JUI-F believes that an impression is being given that they (JUI-F) directly want to negotiate with the government. To eliminate this impression, Fazl contacted all the opposition leaders and took them into confidence and told them the Rahbar Committee will make a decision regarding the talks.

Speaking to Geo News, Haideri confirmed about the cancellation of the talks between JUI-F and the government.

“We have informed Sadiq Sanjrani about the cancellation of the meeting,” Haideri said. “We are hopeful Sadiq Sanjrai will soon contact the Rahbar Committee.”

A day earlier, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak expressed his optimism that the government's reconciliation committee would have meaningful negotiations with the JUI-F chief.

The minister said the government had constituted the reconciliation committee for peaceful resolution of their demands.

“The government was in constant contact with JUI-F and other opposition leaders to avert the march and was receiving positive response in that regard,” he said.

“If talks fail, the responsibility will lie upon the opposition parties,” he said while expressing the resolve that the government would not let the marchers to challenge the state’s writ.