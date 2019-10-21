close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

One stabbed to death in DI Khan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was stabbed to death in the limits of Darazinda Police Station, police said on Sunday.

The police said the accused Gulistan, Bostan and Irfan injured Atta Muhammad with a sharp-edged weapon. The assailants escaped from the crime scene. The source added that the injured later succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. Darazinda police, on the report of the brother of the deceased, registered a case against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar