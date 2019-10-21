One stabbed to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was stabbed to death in the limits of Darazinda Police Station, police said on Sunday.

The police said the accused Gulistan, Bostan and Irfan injured Atta Muhammad with a sharp-edged weapon. The assailants escaped from the crime scene. The source added that the injured later succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. Darazinda police, on the report of the brother of the deceased, registered a case against the accused.