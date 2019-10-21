Free medical camp

Rawalpindi :Attock Hospital Limited with support from Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) and Attock Sahara Foundation held its annual Medical Camp, says a press release.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was the guest of honour on the occasion. The medical camp included free medical check-ups, specialist consultations, lab tests and medicines while x-ray and ultrasound facilities were provided at discounted rates. Pink Ribbon and Dengue awareness sessions were part of the ARL Free Medical Camp.

The annual event was whole heartedly participated by about 1,567 locals of Kotha Kalan, Morgah and surrounding communities and free medicines were given on the recommendations of doctors/specialists.