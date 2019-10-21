close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
October 21, 2019

Free medical camp

Islamabad

 
October 21, 2019

Rawalpindi :Attock Hospital Limited with support from Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) and Attock Sahara Foundation held its annual Medical Camp, says a press release.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was the guest of honour on the occasion. The medical camp included free medical check-ups, specialist consultations, lab tests and medicines while x-ray and ultrasound facilities were provided at discounted rates. Pink Ribbon and Dengue awareness sessions were part of the ARL Free Medical Camp.

The annual event was whole heartedly participated by about 1,567 locals of Kotha Kalan, Morgah and surrounding communities and free medicines were given on the recommendations of doctors/specialists.

