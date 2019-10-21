close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 21, 2019

Green cover

Newspost

 
October 21, 2019

According to a report released, every country’s land must be covered with 25 percent greenery. But Pakistan is covered with only 4.5 percent greenery. When our prime minister was elected, he made a promise to grow trees everywhere in Pakistan. But one must say that if existing trees never get water, how will the newly growing trees be watered in our society?

The trees of the University of Turbat are dried out due to not getting enough water. Thus, the government should order people to not cut trees; everyone must grow at least a single tree on their land to make Pakistan a beautiful country.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost