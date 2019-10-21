Green cover

According to a report released, every country’s land must be covered with 25 percent greenery. But Pakistan is covered with only 4.5 percent greenery. When our prime minister was elected, he made a promise to grow trees everywhere in Pakistan. But one must say that if existing trees never get water, how will the newly growing trees be watered in our society?

The trees of the University of Turbat are dried out due to not getting enough water. Thus, the government should order people to not cut trees; everyone must grow at least a single tree on their land to make Pakistan a beautiful country.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat