OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Nasir Shah to set up camp office in Lyari

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that he is going to establish a camp office in Lyari to speedily resolve the long-pending municipal issues of the impoverished locality.

He made the announcement to this effect on Sunday as he visited different areas of Lyari.

Representatives of the local government department, KWSB, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and DMC South will attend the camp office so that people could register their complaints to them for their timely resolution, Shah said.

Cabinet meeting

Meanwhile, the upcoming meeting of the Sindh cabinet has been rescheduled as instead of Tuesday, it will now be held on Wednesday, October 23. The provincial cabinet meeting will begin at 9 am.

