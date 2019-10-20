Punjab govt launches programme for rice production

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a Rs4 billion Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme for enhancing rice production.

The aim of the program is to provide agriculture inputs to farmers on subsidized rates. An announcement in this connection was made here Saturday at a function presided over by Malik Nauman Langrial, provincial Agriculture Minister. Progressive farmer Jahangir Tareen was also present on the occasion.

The minister said the government wanted to improve per acre yield by enhancing the use of various farm inputs. The meeting was told that a project has been launched for developing new varieties of rice.