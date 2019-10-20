Doctors strike continues on 10th day in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A large number of patients faced severe distress on the 10th consecutive day of doctors’ strike at outdoor patient departments (OPDs) of the public sector hospitals.
During a survey of the City hospitals, a large number of patients were found complaining about non-provision of treatment facilities due to the doctors' strike.
Over 20,000 patients face problems in Lahore on a daily basis because of the strike. On the other hand, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Qasim Awan said the protest of doctors would continue till the acceptance of their demands.
LAHORE: A large number of patients faced severe distress on the 10th consecutive day of doctors’ strike at outdoor patient departments (OPDs) of the public sector hospitals.
During a survey of the City hospitals, a large number of patients were found complaining about non-provision of treatment facilities due to the doctors' strike.
Over 20,000 patients face problems in Lahore on a daily basis because of the strike. On the other hand, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Qasim Awan said the protest of doctors would continue till the acceptance of their demands.