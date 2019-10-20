‘Fesco striving for facilitating consumers’

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Shafiq-ul-Hassan said Fesco is striving hard to provide maximum facilitates to consumers on their doorstep.

Addressing an open court at Chak Jhumra Division, the CEO said the Fesco is spending Rs.1 billion for improvement of its infrastructure and also paying special attention towards the construction of new grid stations to resolve low voltage issues of far-flung areas.

He said 35,000 single and three phase electricity meters have been issued so that electricity meter could be installed immediately after the payment of demand notices.

He said the open court is helpful to resolve the electricity related complaints on consumers’ doorstep. He directed the Fesco staff to solve the consumers’ complaints on top priority. He warned that lethargic attitude employees that they would not be tolerated in the company. He said consumers can register their complaints verbally or written without any hesitation regarding electricity theft and corruption. He issued orders on 20 applications for early redress of consumers’ complaints. SE first circle Ilyas Ghuman, Executive Engineer Sajjad Awan, Rana Afzal, Faisal Rana and other officers also attended the open court.