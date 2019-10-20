Steps to avoid pollen allergy urged

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned about the health of the people of Northeastern Areas of Pakistan and particularly the residents of the federal capital and its periphery areas who face serious problems at the onset of the change of season due to the increase of pollen concentration in the air.

PMA Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, in a statement on Saturday, said that the pollen allergy had been such a serious issue that caused hay fever and created problems for the people suffering from upper and lower respiratory diseases.

“Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, typically when it comes into contact with your mouth, nose, eyes and throat. Pollen is a fine powder from plants. Hay fever is usually worse when the pollen count is high in the atmosphere,” said the PMA office-bearer. Its symptoms are a runny nose, nasal congestion, cough, itchy eyes and throat, headache, sneezing, shortness of breath which can be complicated. PMA suggests that people suffering from pollen allergies must remember the times of rise and fall of pollen count during the day. Pollen is in low concentration from 10am to around 5pm and in high concentration from 5am to 10am and again from around 5 pm to midnight.

People sensitive to the pollen allergy must stay indoors before 10am and after 5pm during the pollen season and if they have to go outdoors they must have wear face masks. They should take balanced diet, plenty of water and sleep for six to eight hours daily.