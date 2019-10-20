Dharna promises

“Until the PM Khan tenders his resignation and the fresh elections are announced, the opposition will not hold any dialogue with the government to iron out its differences”. This is what Maulana Fazlur Rehman said lately. However, PM Khan, while talking to religious scholars, said that the government is not worried about the opposition’s march. In the meanwhile, barriers are being placed on roads leading to D-chowk, and all entries into the capital are being sealed and tightly manned with police in order to not to allow the marchers enter the capital.

Now when the opposition has thrown its weight behind the march, it has been progressively growing enormously difficult for the government. Where the PM Khan has taken multiple U-turns during his current stint in the government, it is hoped that this time he would honour his word and provide people, containers and meals to the marchers, since he had pledged in his first address to the National Assembly that he would do that if the opposition held a dharna at D-Chowk.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur