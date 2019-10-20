2nd Phase of SNGPL-ITF Junior Tennis Championship concluded

ISLAMABAD: Syed Dilawar Abbas and President Islamabad Tennis Association distributed prizes among the winning players, 30 international players from 15 countries, 18 local players participated in the event.

SNGPL-ITF Junior Tennis Championship concluded here on Friday followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Chief guests, Syed Dilawar Abbas Chairman SNGPL BoD, and President Islamabad Tennis association attended the concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winning players.

On the last day, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pakistan)beat Shoaib Khan (Pakistan) in men’s single final while, AyesaGul (turkey) defeated So Ha Jang (south korea) in women’s single final.

Boys Doubles Final between Gunuk Kang (South Korea) / Min-Joon KIM (South Korea) beat Muhammad Nauman Aftab (Pakistan) /Saqib Hayat (Pakistan); i Girls Doubles Final Ji Woo Chai (South Korea) / Soo Ha Jang (South Korea) beat Mahta Khanloo (Iran) / Meshkatolzahra Safi (Iran),

SNGPL-ITF Junior Tennis Championship (second leg)was organized in Islamabad from 14th to 18th October. Thirty international players, 16 male and 14 female, from 15 countries participated in the championship. Eighteen local male and female players also participated in the event. A total of 58.matches were played in four different categories in a second leg of championship.***