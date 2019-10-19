Snowfall over mountains in Malakand, GB forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the provincial metropolis on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country and was likely to persist till the next 24 hours. They predicted that rain wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period.

Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. Met officials said that day and night temperatures were likely to fall (2 to 4 degrees) from Saturday in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper and central Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Muzaffarabad (City 29mm, A/P 25mm), Kotli, 29, Garhi Dupatta, 11, Rawalakot, 8, Balakot, 23, Dir (Upper 22, Lower 8), Malamjabba, 17, DI Khan, 16, Besham, 15, Kakul, 13, Kalam, 8, Pattan, Buner, 12, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, 10, Takhtbai, 6, Drosh, 5, Peshawar (City 5, A/P 4), Chitral, 2, Bannu, 1.