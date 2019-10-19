Fazl bent on creating unrest, says Shaukat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday accused Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman of creating chaos.

Speaking a press conference at the Civil Secretariat here, he said the Maulana wanted to trigger unrest but he should remember that Pakistan was not a 'banana republic.'

The minister alleged the opposition had opened the front against parliamentary politics, but they would not be able to gather 15,000 people for the long march. He said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would be wiped out of Sindh after it lost political support in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat Yousafzai maintained that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must revisit his policies as PPP candidate lost the Larkana by-election.

The minister said the members of the opposition in Sindh were not given even a single penny for development work and still PPP lost the polls. He alleged that the corrupt politicians were supporting the JUI-F whose leaders were also behind bars on corruption charges.

The minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was rejected by the people and despite being the chairman of the Kashmir committee for 15 years, he did anything for Kashmiris.

The minister said that holding peaceful protests were allowed, but if anybody tried to challenge the writ of the state then they would have to face the music. Shaukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to improve the image of the country internationally.

Talking about the protest in Shangla, he said that justice would be provided to the family of the slain District Education Officer Nawab Ali's family. Responding to a question, the minister said that show-cause notices have been issued to the doctors who were on strike.

He added that talks were being held with senior doctors to end the strike. Dispelling the impression, he clarified that these hospitals would not be privatised.