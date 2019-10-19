close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Abdul Malik crashes out of Ohio squash event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abdul Malik lost in the second round of the $20,000 Cleveland Skating Club Squash Open in Ohio, USA on Friday.

In the pre-quarter-finals, third seed Auguste Dussourd of France thrashed wildcard Abdul Malik 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 in 28 minutes.

In the first round, unseeded Arshad Iqbal Burki lost to 9/16 seed Noah Browne of Bermuda 4-11, 3-11, 7-11 in just 22 minutes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports