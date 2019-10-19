Abdul Malik crashes out of Ohio squash event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abdul Malik lost in the second round of the $20,000 Cleveland Skating Club Squash Open in Ohio, USA on Friday.
In the pre-quarter-finals, third seed Auguste Dussourd of France thrashed wildcard Abdul Malik 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 in 28 minutes.
In the first round, unseeded Arshad Iqbal Burki lost to 9/16 seed Noah Browne of Bermuda 4-11, 3-11, 7-11 in just 22 minutes.
