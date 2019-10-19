close
October 19, 2019

Still grey

Newspost

 
The Financial Action Task Force is an intergovernmental organization founded in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 to develop policies to combat money laundering. In 2001, its mandate expanded to include terrorism financing.

For a few days, all was quiet after the meeting held at Paris. However the prime minister in his recent speech disclosed that the removal from the grey list has been pended till January 2020. To my mind our success would really have been if we had succeeded in getting out of the grey list. That did not happen. We all know that a powerful Indian lobby is busy in having Pakistan put in the defaulters list. Who knows what will happen early next year?

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad

