close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
October 19, 2019

Rugby clash to be shown in Westminster

Top Story

P
Pa
October 19, 2019

LONDON: MPs will warm up for the Brexit vote by watching England’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final in the Houses of Parliament.

The “Super Saturday” sitting could have interfered with MPs’ plans to watch England take on Australia in Japan, but MPs have been told that special arrangements have been made for the match to be shown in the smoking room. Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and vice chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sport, told the PA news agency

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story