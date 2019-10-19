Rugby clash to be shown in Westminster

LONDON: MPs will warm up for the Brexit vote by watching England’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final in the Houses of Parliament.

The “Super Saturday” sitting could have interfered with MPs’ plans to watch England take on Australia in Japan, but MPs have been told that special arrangements have been made for the match to be shown in the smoking room. Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield and vice chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sport, told the PA news agency