PML-N announces support for JUI-F’s march

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif announced on Friday that his party will support the Azadi march under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Addressing the media outside the National Assembly, the PML-N president said there will be a rally on October 31 in which the future strategy will be laid out as well.

“The country’s dismal situation is solely due to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to lay blame of his failure upon the institutions.” Shahbaz said the party will present its demands at the protest on October 31 in the federal capital.

He reiterated the demand for holding new elections, claiming that if again elected into power the PML-N will bring the economy on the right track within six months.

Separately, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said Shahbaz Sharif will lead the Azadi march. Talking to the media after appearing before the special anti-narcotics court, Sanaullah said it is irrevocable that Shahbaz will lead the Azadi march.

“No one should remain in any ambiguity. Nawaz Sharif’s decision regarding Azadi march is final decision. Shahbaz Sharif has been targeted the most and he will lead the Azadi march. Workers from all the districts will participate in the march,” he added.