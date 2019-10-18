close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Angry people chant slogans against PTI Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019


BISHAM: Perturbed over non-arrest of killers of District Education Officer Nawab Ali, angry people on Thursday chanted slogans against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai when he reached the residence of the slain official in Chakesar in Shangla district.

The minister arrived at the home of the late District Education Officer (DEO) Nawab Ali Khan to offer condolence to his family. The angry people, mostly students, gathered there and started shouting “shame, shame Shaukat Yousafzai” as he was leaving the residence of the DEO.

“The minister was escorted out of the house amid tight security. The DIG Malakand division accompanied by the minister,” an eyewitness said. It may be added that DEO Nawab Ali Khan, who belonged to the Shangla district, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kulai-Palas district. The government has been unable to arrest the killers.

