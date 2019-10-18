Obituary

Islamabad: Brigadier (r) Iqbal Shafi (Alig) President Sir Syed Memorial Society breathed his last in Sri Lanka on Thursday. He was 93 years old and was suffering from cardiac problems. Educated at the Aligarh Muslim University, Brigadier (r) Shafi was awarded Pakistan Movement Gold Medal for services rendered during 1945-46 for the establishment of Pakistan.

Brigadier (r) Iqbal Shafi (Alig) was the founder member and Honorary President of Sir Syed Memorial Society, Islamabad. He founded Aiwan-e Sir Syed located on Ata Turk Avenue Islamabad. Born in Aligarh on November 30, 1927 and educated at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His body would be brought back to Islamabad on Sunday.