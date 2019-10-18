close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Obituary

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Islamabad: Brigadier (r) Iqbal Shafi (Alig) President Sir Syed Memorial Society breathed his last in Sri Lanka on Thursday. He was 93 years old and was suffering from cardiac problems. Educated at the Aligarh Muslim University, Brigadier (r) Shafi was awarded Pakistan Movement Gold Medal for services rendered during 1945-46 for the establishment of Pakistan.

Brigadier (r) Iqbal Shafi (Alig) was the founder member and Honorary President of Sir Syed Memorial Society, Islamabad. He founded Aiwan-e Sir Syed located on Ata Turk Avenue Islamabad. Born in Aligarh on November 30, 1927 and educated at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His body would be brought back to Islamabad on Sunday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad