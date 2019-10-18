Huzaifa faces Shoaib in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdur Rehman and Shoaib Khan will vie for the top honour in the singles final of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships second leg in Islamabad on Friday (today).

Second seed Huzaifa thrashed third seed Min-Joon Kim from Korea 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-finals on Thursday. Sixth seed Shoaib Khan won against the unseeded Gunuk Kang from Korea 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Korean pair of Gunuk Kang and Min-Joon Kim clinched the doubles title when they defeated the third-seeded Pakistani pair of Nauman Aftab and Saqib Hayat 7-5, 6-2 in the final.