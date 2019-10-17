Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’: JUI-F gives written undertaking to topple govt

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented political move, Sindh Secretary General of Sindh of Jamiat-e-Ulema-Pakistan (F) Maulana Rashid Soomro gave a written undertaking to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during a Geo News programme that they would topple PTI’s government by bringing a million-and-a-half protesters to Islamabad as part of their Azadi March. Vawda instigated Maulana Rashid Soomro in ‘Capital Talk’ by saying that JUI-F’s rent-a-crowd is always available for public demonstrations for a fee. He said rented demonstrators are ordinarily devoid of passion. To which, Maulana Soomro said: “If that’s the case then they have been rented by the people of Pakistan to get rid of the PTI government.” The federal minister then egged his political adversary on to write the threat of toppling the government on a piece of paper. Without waiting for a moment, Maulana Soomro took the minister’s bait with confidence and said his party would not only bring 1.5 million people to the streets of Islamabad but promised that 400,000 of them would travel from Sindh to join their compatriots in Islamabad to perform the feat. He said he would quit politics if he failed in fulfilling his claim. Pakistan Mulism League Nawaz’s Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, the third participant in the programme said another 1.5 million of PML-N supporter would join the JUI-F’s Azadi March if both parties come to an understanding today (Thursday) on the details of the protest march. He went on to sign the paper as a witness.