CDA asked to collect property tax on old rates

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed has urged that CDA should receive bills of property tax on previous rates as directed by the Islamabad High Court. He said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had made up to 300 per cent increase in property tax without applying legal assessment and ascertaining procedure, which raised lot of concerns in the local business community. He said ICCI filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court against the increase in property tax and the case was heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The ICCI lawyer contended that MCI had increased property tax in violation of Section-5 of West Pakistan Urban Immovable Property Tax 1958.