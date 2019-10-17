New link road for LDA City to be built: minister

LAHORE: Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said a new two-kilometre long link road will be constructed to provide another route to link LDA City Phase-I with Ferozpur Road. In this regard, local land owners can directly contact LDA for selling their land for this purpose. LDA City scheme is a new city of the future which is rapidly moving towards completion, the minister said.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review progress made on this scheme here on Wednesday. The meeting was told that development work is in progress on an area of 4000-kanal in LDA City. Half development charges will be received from file holders and the procedure has also been finalised in this regard. Balloting to allot plots to 9,000 file holders will be held on November 30 and working paper will be presented in the next governing body meeting for approval. The meeting was told that it has been decided to prequalify the contractors for performing different development works. For this purpose, the intending firms have been asked to submit their bids by October 25. The meeting was attended by LDA officials along with development partners of the project.