Bulgaria football chief resigns

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s football chief resigned on Tuesday after racist chanting marred England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, as UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said the sport needed to “wage war” on abusers.England eased to a 6-0 victory over their hosts in the Bulgarian capital on Monday but the game was blighted by offensive chants, forcing the match to be halted twice in the first half.