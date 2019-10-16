close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
AFP
October 16, 2019

Bulgaria football chief resigns

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2019

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s football chief resigned on Tuesday after racist chanting marred England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, as UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said the sport needed to “wage war” on abusers.England eased to a 6-0 victory over their hosts in the Bulgarian capital on Monday but the game was blighted by offensive chants, forcing the match to be halted twice in the first half.

More From Sports