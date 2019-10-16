Actress Felicity Huffman begins prison term

LOS ANGELES: Actress Felicity Huffman on Tuesday began serving a two-week prison term for her role in a college admissions scam in which she paid a bribe to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious university.

The “Desperate Housewives” star turned herself in at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of San Francisco, in the early morning. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge (Indira) Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman´s actions,” a representative for the 56-year-old actress said in a statement to AFP. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.