Doctors’ strike continues

LAHORE:The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has claimed postponement of 45,000 elective operations during the ongoing strike in hospitals of Punjab on the 6th consecutive day of the strike on Tuesday.

However, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid are unmoved amidst this healthcare crisis in the province. On the call of GHA, the young doctors, young consultants, nurses, paramedical staff, allied health professionals and all healthcare associations continued strike in out-patients departments (OPDs) in public sector hospitals across Punjab against, what they called, privatisation of hospitals under the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Ordinance 2019.

Small farmers: The Punjab government has decided to provide targeted subsidy to small farmers with a view to financially helping them in purchase of farm inputs. Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial announced this while talking to a select group of journalists here on Tuesday. According to him, provincial government plans to bring about revolution in agriculture through launching Kissan Card in near future.