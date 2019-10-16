CM orders strict implementationof austerity policy

LAHORE: Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented a one-year performance report to him.

The chief minister appreciated the one-year performance of the finance department and directed strict implementation of austerity policy along with bringing further decrease in unnecessary expenditures and following financial discipline in the province. He said that development of the social sector was an important priority area of the government, adding that a huge amount had been allocated first time for the sector. “The Punjab government has adopted different steps to increase resources and additional resources of Rs25 billion have been collected as a result of organisational restructuring and adoption of other initiatives. About 8pc funds were allocated for the health sector during the last fiscal year while 15pc funds have been reserved for the betterment of healthcare facilities during the current financial year,” he added.

The finance minister said the Punjab government had fixed the target of collecting Rs388 billion through its resources and pointed out that the target for the current fiscal year was 44.6pc more as compared to Rs269 billion of the previous financial year.

ASSEMBLY MEMBERS: Assembly members belonging to different districts called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM Office. Buzdar said the PTI government wanted to bring stable and positive change in the lives of people. “We will bring change through our deeds instead of making mere slogans,” he added. “The PTI government believes in politics of the truth and does not believe in false claims”, he stated.

Profiteers: Usman Buzdar has expressed strong concern over increase in prices of some essential items and vegetables and said that profiteers are culprits of the law as well as society. Now, no action would be made on paper; action will have to be taken against profiteers and price control magistrates would have to take practical steps against hoarders through field inspections.

Dengue: Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park in which dengue; steps taken for its eradication and treatment facilities were reviewed. The chief minister ordered continuation of anti-dengue surveillance by line departments and full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance along with clinical management of hospitals for the treatment of the patients.

Message: Usman Buzdar in his message on World Food Day said that getting nutritional food is basic right of every human being.