Usama, Ashfaq in Rio Masters Squash semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan and Ashfaq Hussain reached the semi-finals of International Masters Squash Open in Rio, Brazil, on Tuesday.

In a group A match for 30-39 category, Usama defeated Gustavo Iriburo 9-11, 11-4, 11-6. He beat Federico Ledesma 11-2, 7-11, 11-4 in the second singles but then lost to Evaristo Sanguinetti 13-15, 11-5, 11-3.

He earned two points with the second position in the group. Ashfaq won two matches and lost one in group B. He beat Gastón Alejo Fonzo 11-3, 11-7 in the first singles, defeated Pamela Ventura 11-7, 14-12, but lost to Julian Rega 4-11, 7-11 in the last group match. He too secured the second position in his group with two points.

Ashfaq will play against Evaristo Sanguinetti and Usama is up against Julian in semi-finals on Wednesday (today). They have also reached the semi-finals of the doubles category in which they face Mario Serrichio and Evaristo Sanguinetti.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usama won the final of consolation round of men’s premier category of Old Chang Kee Singapore Squash Open 2015 in Singapore. Ashfaq is a former national player from Sindh.