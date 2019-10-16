Abe promises action after homeless denied refuge

TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised on Tuesday to take action after reports emerged of two homeless men being denied access to a Tokyo typhoon shelter as a powerful storm, which killed nearly 70 people, battered Japan.

The men had sought refuge at a shelter in Taito, eastern Tokyo, when typhoon Hagibis made landfall and barrelled through the capital and its surrounds. A Taito spokesman told AFP that officials refused them entry because the shelters were meant for residents of the ward.

Asked about the incident, Abe told parliament the homeless men should have been given refuge. "Shelters are supposed to be set up for the purpose of protecting lives of affected people," Abe said. "It is desirable to accept all affected people in shelters," he said, adding he would take measures to prevent similar cases.