close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Sarwar, Buzdar discuss politics with Chaudhry brothers

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence on Monday.

During the meeting, views about the political situation and other matters were discussed. Sarwar expressed happiness on recovery of Shujaat Hussain. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also called on Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. Politics and other matters were exchanged at length. Expressing happiness over recovery of Shujaat, Buzdar prayed for his long life.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story