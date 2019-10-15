ITF Pak Junior World Ranking Tennis begins

ISLAMABAD: Seeded players off to winning start in the second leg of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships that started at the Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Monday. Leading players in the boys’ category won their respective matches without receiving any real resistance from the opponent.

Meanwhile, doubles draw was also conducted on the occasion. Defending champion Shoaib Khan pairing with Huzaifa Abdul Rehman are second seed whereas Daniel Webb (GBR) and Knese Luca Emanuel (GER) are top seed in the boys doubles event. In the girls doubles Khanloo Mahta (IRI) and Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI) are top seed and Choi Ji-Woo (KOR) and Jang Soo Ha (KOR) are second seed.

Results: Boy’s singles 1st round: Lai Yu-Shun (TPE) bt Osama Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Kim Dong Hwan (KOR) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-3; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Kang Gunuk (KOR) bt Hamid Israr Gul (Pak) 6-0, 6-1; Giri Aryan (NEP) bt Abdullah Khan (Pak) 6-0, 6-2; M Nouman Aftab (Pak) bt M Huzaifa Khan (Pak) 6-0, 6-1; Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Ibrahim Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-4; Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) bt Shamsutdinov Oybekmirzo (UZB) 6-3, 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (Pak) bt Yahya Luni (Pak) 6-3, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (Pak) bt M Haidn (Pak) 6-1, 6-0; Lu Chen-Yu (TPE) bt Hyyat Jawad (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Tootoonchi Moghadam (IRI) bt M Talha Khan 6-3, 6-3.

Boys doubles (1st Round): Sami Zeb Khan (Pak)/Erkin Tootoonchi Moghadam (IRI) bt M.Huzaifa Khan (Pak)/M.Talha Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Ahmed Kamil (Pak)/Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) bt Aryan Giri (NEP)/Hamid Israr Gul (Pak) 6-1, 6-2.