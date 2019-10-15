Saied wins Tunisia presidency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TUNIS: Conservative political outsider Kais Saeid has won Tunisia´s presidential election with 72.71 percent of votes, the North African country´s electoral commission said Monday. Saied garnered 2.7 million votes against one million received by his rival business tycoon Nabil Karoui in Sunday´s runoff, the commission said.
