Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

Saied wins Tunisia presidency

TUNIS: Conservative political outsider Kais Saeid has won Tunisia´s presidential election with 72.71 percent of votes, the North African country´s electoral commission said Monday. Saied garnered 2.7 million votes against one million received by his rival business tycoon Nabil Karoui in Sunday´s runoff, the commission said.

