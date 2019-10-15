Conference pledges full support to ‘One Nation One Education’ plan

ISLAMABAD: An international conference here on Sunday pledged unwavering support to the ‘One Nation One Education’ agenda of the government aimed at bringing the country’s youth into the national social and development mainstream to promote inclusiveness, unity and peace in the society.

“Education is the only tool through which the destiny of a nation can be shaped,” a declaration issued at the conclusion of the ‘International Quran and Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference’ held here at Raza Islamia College for Girls. The participants of the conference reiterated that they will continue to strive to promote the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative in order to protect the ideological boundaries of the country and ensure economic development and territorial integrity.

Condemning the continued curfew and lockdown in Indian-held Kashmir, the conference called upon the international community to play its due role to end a communications blackout in the occupied valley and ensure right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly.

Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Pir Ali Raza Bukhari chaired the conference. Pir Muhammad Hameed Jan Saifi from Astana-e-Aaliya Faqeerabad Sharif, Mayor of Luton Tahir Mehmood Malik, senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hameed Butt, Allama Masood Akhtar Hazarvi, Choora Sharif Sajjada Nasheen Pir Saadat Ali Shah and Dr Maqsood Jaafri were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.